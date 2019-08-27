As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position; Daiwa Securities Group Has Cut Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $3.36 Million

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 25,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 99,387 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, down from 125,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $121.31. About 20,660 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 167,561 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25,648 shares to 28,430 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Ppty Tr (NYSE:ESS) by 7,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0.19% or 168,722 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1,728 shares stake. 11,263 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life. 56,791 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 659,013 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 333,878 shares. Hrt Fin Limited Liability reported 3,515 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 249,017 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.15% or 75,000 shares. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.78% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 543,094 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 15,613 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.19% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Avalon Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 915 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.24 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.