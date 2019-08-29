As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Destination Wealth Management Cut by $571,075 Its Holding; As Silicom LTD (SILC) Market Value Rose, Tygh Capital Management Upped Holding

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 29,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The institutional investor held 127,044 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 97,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 47,014 shares traded or 49.19% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 10,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 482,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92M, down from 493,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 7.37M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 8.35 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Connable Office stated it has 53,535 shares. Portland Inv Counsel reported 74,246 shares. 211 are owned by Smart Portfolios. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.08% stake. 19.02M were reported by Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) Limited. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt stated it has 8,248 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Loews Corp holds 18,163 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 105,037 shares. Amg Tru Bancshares has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Carroll Fincl has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,377 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated holds 0.84% or 28,298 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd Llc owns 19,027 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.9% or 14.54 million shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,819 shares to 251,696 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 4,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.04 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

