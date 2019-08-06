As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Stake; Fpr Partners Has Trimmed Position in Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) by $2.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 63,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 17.54M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566.90 million, down from 17.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 1.50M shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 44.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 16,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 15.66 million shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,645 shares to 827,182 shares, valued at $104.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 427,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 207,490 shares. Smithfield accumulated 864 shares. 1.52M were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp. State Bank Of America De accumulated 1.26 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 423,541 shares. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.45% or 275,106 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 450,000 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 1.59 million shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 6,300 shares. Bamco invested in 22.65 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 59,271 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 0.03% or 19,761 shares. 9.92M are held by State Street. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 100,457 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arch Capital (ACGL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACGL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 17,103 shares to 17,503 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 35,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.