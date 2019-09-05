As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Blume Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.49 Million Its Stake; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holder Theleme Partners Llp Cut Holding by $141.54 Million as Market Value Declined

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 4.78M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42 million, down from 10.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 3.57 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81 million for 14.87 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 0% or 10,934 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 2.53% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Eastern Comml Bank reported 302,839 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). North Star Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 14,022 shares. Profund Limited Com owns 21,278 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Llc holds 0.29% or 5,714 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al reported 207,787 shares. 557,503 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Freestone Llc holds 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 22,570 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 750 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Montag Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.91% or 858,614 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Qs Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 22,584 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares to 43,660 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 28,592 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 49,819 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,966 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Caledonia Invs Pcl reported 11.76% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2,499 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 875,657 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 1,590 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi invested in 0.51% or 32,800 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 129,781 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd stated it has 3.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

