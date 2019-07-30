As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, St Germain D J Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $403,330; Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $467,370 as Stock Value Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 8,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,430 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 27,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 66,073 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 7,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,937 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 199,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 3.52M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Gru accumulated 1,977 shares. Naples Advisors Lc has 37,467 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Addison Co has invested 2.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cap Invest Advsr Limited Co holds 76,921 shares. Brandes Prns Ltd Partnership holds 182,631 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 12,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 74,134 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 186,089 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 8.68M shares. Community Fincl Serv Group Limited Liability Co reported 6,918 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Kistler accumulated 7,210 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 512 shares. Moreover, Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership has 1.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12.12M shares. Chem State Bank stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 20.04 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,517 shares to 801,410 shares, valued at $34.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 216,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB).

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Four Upcoming Conferences – PRNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How to Invest in Telecommunications – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Cogent Launches Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cogent Communications Group, Inc (CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 436,280 shares to 461,840 shares, valued at $24.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 274,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).