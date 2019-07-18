As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Its Position by $471,329; Bartlett & Co Increased General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $3.91 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD) by 40.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 23,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,341 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60M, up from 57,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in General Dynamics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $181.98. About 297,073 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 8,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 15,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.80M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Management has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Of Toledo Na Oh invested 1.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,652 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 484,993 shares. Confluence Management Limited Liability has invested 0.54% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bell Natl Bank holds 0.08% or 5,609 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 315,384 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates reported 18,453 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 2,255 shares stake. White Pine Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Assetmark Incorporated holds 0.01% or 25,022 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12,687 shares. Haverford Services holds 2.68% or 139,229 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 20.39 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,920 shares to 86,584 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,800 were reported by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Rockland Tru holds 1,542 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 14,744 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 2,066 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 11,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 12,598 shares. Fagan Assocs holds 0.12% or 1,625 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 8,961 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.2% or 20,164 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Credit Suisse Ag owns 297,411 shares. First Corporation In reported 0.75% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 1St Source Comml Bank accumulated 20,959 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 4,084 shares to 13,764 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Large Cap Div Exch (DLN) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,535 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).