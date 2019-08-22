As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered Its Stake by $1.35 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Loews Has Cut Its Position by $1.69 Million

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 25,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 43,966 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 69,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 3.75 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.93. About 707,375 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 26,145 shares to 416,130 shares, valued at $22.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,124 shares to 1,199 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.