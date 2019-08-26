As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut by $384,780 Its Holding; Church & Dwight (CHD) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 34,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 104,862 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, down from 138,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 204,370 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 132,930 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 140,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 2.76 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares to 838,310 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 557,192 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Management Professionals owns 1,352 shares. Cambridge accumulated 22,275 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blb&B Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vanguard Gp reported 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The California-based Invest House Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Strategic Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Highlander Cap Management Llc holds 9,612 shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amp Investors Limited stated it has 0.67% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cullen has 20,200 shares. Scharf Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.26M shares or 4.69% of the stock. Hl Financial Services Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 36,201 shares. Natixis LP invested in 1.38% or 2.94M shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.14 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.04% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tcw Inc stated it has 29,384 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Co has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 5,399 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Natl Bank Of America De has 2.95 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Cim Limited Liability Com has 0.37% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 14,003 shares. Nine Masts accumulated 2,875 shares. 28.47M were reported by Vanguard. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management has invested 0.21% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 190,365 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 16,147 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,551 shares to 9,357 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

