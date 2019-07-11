As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Broderick Brian C Has Decreased Its Position by $551,200; Calamos Wealth Management Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) Trimmed by $873,252

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 14.42 million shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,111 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 20,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 43,403 shares to 47,852 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 250,323 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 3,937 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd has 1,910 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 3,412 are owned by Madison Holding. Martin Tn stated it has 5,342 shares. Sonata owns 4,569 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 788 shares in its portfolio. Blue Finance owns 0.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,096 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 100 shares. 3,383 were accumulated by Frontier Mgmt. Paradigm Asset Ltd Co reported 2,220 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc invested in 2,079 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv Inc reported 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chemung Canal Tru Co accumulated 8,952 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 5,361 shares.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harding Loevner Instl Emerging by 24,155 shares to 181,640 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower.