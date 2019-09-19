As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Beacon Financial Group Decreased Its Holding; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Upped by $730,742 Its Holding

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 35,582 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 45,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 8.66 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 3,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $294.96. About 1.22 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 49,854 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Marvin And Palmer Assocs has invested 5.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Coldstream Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,146 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 142,246 shares. 7,103 were accumulated by Strategic Advsr Lc. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has 0.09% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Farmers & Merchants reported 434 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Schafer Cullen Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 20,763 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn holds 4,699 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.18% or 63,614 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advsr Limited Limited Company reported 140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bank The reported 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 13,632 were reported by Arrow Fincl Corporation. Lourd Capital Lc reported 1,521 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,772 shares to 8,493 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 184,427 shares. Charter has 39,428 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 113,621 shares. Bokf Na owns 117,673 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Transamerica Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Intact Inv Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 10,600 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 10.26 million shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd reported 29,179 shares. Coldstream Management Inc invested in 13,852 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Burns J W Inc New York reported 0.5% stake. Intrust Comml Bank Na stated it has 23,687 shares. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 5,328 shares or 0.02% of the stock.