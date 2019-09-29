As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Highlander Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $796,800; Rockland Trust Co Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB)

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 69,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32M, up from 65,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook sent doctor on a secret mission to ask hospitals to share patient data – CNBC; 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech troubles? Go defensive; 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:; 20/03/2018 – Facebook selling expected to ease after $37bn wipeout; 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia; 19/04/2018 – Audit Cleared Facebook’s Privacy Practices Despite Cambridge Analytica Leak; 10/04/2018 – Manifold CEO Says Election Is Biggest Challenge Facing Facebook (Video); 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – WILL ALSO USE THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S DIGITAL RESEARCH UNIT MONITORING MISSIONS DURING ELECTIONS AND OTHER “HIGHLY SENSITIVE MOMENTS”; 20/03/2018 – East Bay Times: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS URGED THE STATE LEGISLATURE TO PASS HIS STOP HACKS AND IMPROVE ELECTRONIC DATA SECURITY ACT

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11,625 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Prn) by 470,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shayne Limited Liability has 21,651 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 154,200 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co has invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Motco holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 115,909 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 121,700 shares. Osborne Prtn Management Ltd Company owns 58,144 shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y accumulated 16,327 shares or 1.04% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3.86M shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 10,370 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 1.29% or 430,131 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Limited Liability has 101,973 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Gru holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,910 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,257 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 89,001 shares. Moreover, Scott Selber has 0.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12,188 shares.

