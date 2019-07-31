As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, First Manhattan Company Decreased Its Stake by $3.49 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Iowa State Bank Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 12.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 65,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.05M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.42 million, down from 4.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 6.28 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.80 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

