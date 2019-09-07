As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; New South Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Autozone (AZO) as Stock Value Rose

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 176,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.19 million, down from 181,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 202,643 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60M, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 179,021 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $39.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Siriusxm Group by 56,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWS).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.82 million for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 259 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Llc reported 23,948 shares. Catalyst Capital Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,300 shares. 281 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Osborne Mgmt Lc invested in 1.2% or 5,987 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bowling Port Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 2,130 were accumulated by Sector Pension Board. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd reported 2,110 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0.16% or 67,110 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Management Ltd, Vermont-based fund reported 238 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 21,052 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 200 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares to 509,568 shares, valued at $52.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,590 shares. Washington Trust Company stated it has 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hills Bank Trust accumulated 32,314 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Lc accumulated 1.45% or 174,920 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 219,528 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 9,167 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.6% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 1.03% or 251,398 shares. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 28,298 shares. 1,594 are owned by Gradient Ltd Llc. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Company has 24,729 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 16,306 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Co has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,477 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 0.33% or 3,883 shares.

