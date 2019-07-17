As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Has Cut by $714,440 Its Position; Sirios Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $61.11 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60 million, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 8.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 64.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 2.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.07M, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 51.10 million shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares to 111,030 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 29,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,053 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.32% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Atlas Browninc holds 12,879 shares. First Corporation In reported 20,116 shares stake. Homrich & Berg stated it has 5,882 shares. Burns J W & Comm New York, New York-based fund reported 38,744 shares. 6,027 are owned by Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc. Field & Main Commercial Bank holds 0.18% or 3,509 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability invested 1.92% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cohen Capital Management Inc reported 1.61% stake. Orca Investment Mngmt Lc owns 0.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,718 shares. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cleararc Incorporated invested in 0.39% or 39,210 shares. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) has 19.02M shares. Portland Inv Counsel Inc has 2.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Powell Was Masterful; We Have Until June 28 To Trade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Nv has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Commercial Bank holds 625,726 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.54% or 22.71M shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bingham Osborn Scarborough owns 120,233 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chem Natl Bank holds 0.27% or 87,194 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gp Llc holds 0.2% or 20,001 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Com Nj holds 35,500 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 2.66% or 234,100 shares. 39.34M are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Eagle Capital Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 140,854 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc owns 63,541 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Interest Value Advisers Llc invested in 11.01% or 10.44 million shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Expect A 30% Dividend Hike Following Its 2019 CCAR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 293,020 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $77.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 676,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).