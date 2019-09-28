As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Ci Investments Has Lowered Its Stake by $558,040; As Clorox Company (CLX) Stock Value Rose, Symons Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $300,645

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 59,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, down from 61,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 880,335 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 9,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 254,981 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, down from 264,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Clorox’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Burt’s Bees takes strong stand on climate change in new ad campaign – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox (NYSE: CLX) acquires Burt’s Bees facility in Morrisville from Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LTP) – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.18M for 23.86 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 15,650 shares to 89,453 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 56,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 927,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.