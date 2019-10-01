As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Stake; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Trimmed Stake by $393,000

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $393,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 3.91 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 24,772 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 32,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 16.73 million shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.85 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,919 shares to 9,662 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

