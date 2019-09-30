As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered by $901,936 Its Stake; Winch Advisory Services Upped Apple Com (AAPL) Holding by $998,593; Share Value Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 16,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 439,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.06M, down from 455,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 8.58M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 5,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 64,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76 million, up from 59,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $224.15. About 16.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 6,105 shares to 61,259 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 4,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why This Analyst Is Still on the Sidelines About Oracle – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Serv owns 3.21 million shares. Montag A Assocs reported 40,812 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 218,212 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1% or 98,533 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Notis holds 0.79% or 29,300 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.55% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cambridge Advsrs has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,150 shares. Founders Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 9,322 shares in its portfolio. First Communications holds 157,580 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi accumulated 5,951 shares. Pinnacle Associates owns 254,459 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Whittier Co Of Nevada reported 0.45% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 0.75% or 21,697 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 21,853 shares.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $191.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Vl Etf by 152,963 shares to 160,257 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 71,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,026 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple iPhone 11 seeing ‘decent’ demand – UBS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.