As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Its Stake; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Continues to Hold Stake in 21Vianet Group (VNET)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 6.28M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 196,828 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01 million shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.