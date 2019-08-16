As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.13 Million as Share Value Declined

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 92,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 131,557 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, down from 224,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 11.08 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 79.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.57. About 1.67 million shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 36,652 shares to 71,951 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc has 825,514 shares. Burney reported 1.27% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt reported 3.31% stake. Washington Tru Com holds 24,659 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 131,337 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 535,375 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 35.89M shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 149,063 shares. Cutter Comm Brokerage Inc invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 237,501 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 61,941 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 65,152 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,874 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 60,500 shares to 122,600 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,900 shares, and has risen its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 28 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Captrust Fin Advisors reported 240 shares stake. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd owns 4,250 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.01% or 6,461 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 0.7% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 7,646 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rbf Ltd reported 15,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.06% or 22,354 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Natixis LP has invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.03% stake. Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 125 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 4.55 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.