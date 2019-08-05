As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $65.91 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Nexus Investment Management Decreased Position as Valuation Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 668,925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41M, down from 677,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.66 million shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 589,780 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 13,747 shares stake. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 7,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 30,338 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Asset Mgmt Gp owns 44,653 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Old Point Tru And Finance Svcs N A, Virginia-based fund reported 79,082 shares. Diligent Ltd Llc has invested 1.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Compton Ri stated it has 54,219 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.39M shares stake. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roosevelt Investment Gru Inc stated it has 359,960 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc has 398,900 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Flippin Bruce Porter reported 333,770 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 33,700 shares to 440,165 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 192,970 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $212.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications In (NYSE:RCI) by 32,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).