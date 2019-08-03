As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.86 Million; Griffin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Target (TGT) Holding as Shares Rose

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 73.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 35,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 47,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 63,925 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 68,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares to 1,984 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Financial Bank stated it has 25,522 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Waters Parkerson Limited has 1.71% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Associated Banc reported 0.05% stake. Thomasville Bank holds 20,051 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 1.43% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12.76M shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 10,834 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Tarbox Family Office owns 1,223 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2.23 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.40 million shares. Ifrah Financial Service holds 16,485 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 499,658 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co invested in 0.46% or 15.09 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “eBay and Target Ramp Up the Bargains to Compete With Amazon Prime Day – International Business Times” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Improvements Do Not Justify the Higher Multiple in Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target adds Facebook exec to lead tech infrastructure, operations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85 million for 12.66 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 41,076 shares to 133,874 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK).