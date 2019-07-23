As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Lowered by $1.70 Billion Its Stake; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shares Rose While Clarivest Asset Management Increased Position by $1.73 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 31,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495.00M, down from 40,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 7.70M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 152.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,300 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.13. About 932,625 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (Put) by 88,600 shares to 462,900 shares, valued at $18.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Put).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 9,100 shares to 276,100 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 64,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,924 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.