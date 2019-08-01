As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $308,725; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Cambridge Trust Company Has Decreased Stake

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 2,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 117,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57M, down from 120,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $546.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $191.55. About 12.77M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Opens With Prepared Testimony; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 13/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer – It’s testing different video partnerships with rou; 26/03/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Kurt Wagner answers Facebook-Cambridge Analytica questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask The data privacy scandal has Facebook scrambling; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 14/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS HOPES OTHER COMPANIES WILL FOLLOW FACEBOOK’S DECISION; 16/05/2018 – No sign of illegal co-ordination among Brexit campaigners – data firm; 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 5.75 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.68 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 4,003 shares to 33,146 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 35,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,928 shares to 39,128 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

