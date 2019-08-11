As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Causeway Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Accenture LTD (ACN) Shareholder Montag & Caldwell Has Lowered Position by $3.58 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5.54M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.31 million, down from 6.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 8.47 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (ACN) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 20,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 233,572 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, down from 253,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.83M shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 307,920 shares to 311,171 shares, valued at $28.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.99 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture reports Q1 beats, in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Accenture Ticks Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture gets a new bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer Incorporated stated it has 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 31,286 are owned by Virtu Financial Llc. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 21,556 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 147,000 shares stake. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.08% or 53,269 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Raub Brock Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 4.74% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hightower Limited Com holds 0.18% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 150,743 shares. Fil holds 0% or 176 shares in its portfolio. 1,900 were accumulated by Westwood Mngmt Il. Wade G W & accumulated 0.93% or 55,724 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 1,838 shares. Williams Jones Lc, New York-based fund reported 509,852 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital Inc holds 29,431 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Grp has invested 0.59% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Centurylink Inv Management Company has 0.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 15,837 shares. Jensen Invest Inc holds 7.50M shares or 4.79% of its portfolio. Edmp stated it has 2.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust Co holds 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 42,544 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 39,210 shares. Addenda Capital Inc reported 98,490 shares. The New York-based Northstar Grp Inc has invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.1% or 4.38 million shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated owns 677,868 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust holds 0.23% or 12,836 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank owns 233,595 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Wright Investors Ser accumulated 21,676 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advsr reported 1.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 109,253 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 380,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.