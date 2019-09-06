As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Argent Trust Company Decreased Its Holding; Logan Capital Management Has Increased Position in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) as Valuation Rose

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 12,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 74,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 87,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 1.50 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 117,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 319,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 202,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 3.12M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 243,262 shares to 8,770 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami stated it has 4.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6.45M shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 1,940 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 93,770 shares. Arga Invest Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 45,225 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Capital Limited Liability Com has 1.38% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 203,763 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 136,622 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 1,440 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com owns 55.04M shares. Moreover, Salem Mngmt has 1.8% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 68,791 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 48,117 shares. Gould Asset Lc Ca invested in 9,570 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 56,614 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. First Natl Trust Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 83,664 shares. Pacific Inv Management invested in 0.14% or 12,669 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,718 shares to 55,877 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 1,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (QUAL).