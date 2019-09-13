As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Abner Herrman & Brock Boosted Position by $608,440; Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Holding in Autohome (ATHM) by $30.35 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 357,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.19M, up from 976,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $99.94. About 281,656 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 10,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 185,785 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, up from 174,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 5.94 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Co owns 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,370 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 916 shares. Washington Trust reported 25,591 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Svcs stated it has 6,130 shares. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or has invested 2.4% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Caledonia Public Limited Com holds 12.13% or 763,500 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 17,637 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation owns 22,088 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 127,906 shares. 5,951 were accumulated by Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv owns 4,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 16,968 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B Incorporated owns 8,947 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 901 shares to 200,061 shares, valued at $216.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 959,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,530 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).