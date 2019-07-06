As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $300,033; Garrison Bradford & Associates Continues to Hold Position in First Republic Bk (FRC)

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 26,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.85M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $100.16. About 413,016 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,653 shares, and cut its stake in Basf Se Adr (BASFY).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,529 shares to 85,284 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 5,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.