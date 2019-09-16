As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Cut Position by $2.29 Million; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Cut Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $3.14 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $290.38. About 277,167 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 40,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 9,590 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $546,000, down from 50,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 2.77 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap Corp holds 28,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Community Financial Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 36,917 shares. Harvey Inv Company Llc holds 1.81% or 40,723 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested in 181,729 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Lodestar Counsel Il reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wms Partners Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 2,049 shares. 7,244 were reported by Conning. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 1,880 shares. Automobile Association has 257,162 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Capital Investors has invested 0.57% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lifeplan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 0.18% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 18,591 shares. Country Tru Natl Bank has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 55 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 48,541 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.73% or 20,509 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.69 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

