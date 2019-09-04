As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Cut Position; Principal Financial Group Increased Its South Jersey Inds (SJI) Stake by $1.50 Million; Stock Value Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 8.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 46,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 748,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01 million, up from 701,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 530,018 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “South Jersey Industries (SJI) Presents At AGA Financial Forum 2019 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cielo Hernandez Appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer SJI – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Jersey EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 17,349 shares to 679,080 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 82,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Mgmt Ltd Nj reported 0.08% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 42,650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Blackrock holds 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 13.77M shares. 7,200 are held by Strs Ohio. Ameritas Invest has 7,639 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability Com reported 326,926 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 10,011 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 0% or 17,755 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Moreover, Principal Fin Group Inc has 0.02% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). The Illinois-based Duff Phelps has invested 0.72% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 182,509 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 20,140 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il stated it has 233,839 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brandes Invest Prns Ltd Partnership reported 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh reported 1.48% stake. Comgest Invsts Sas has invested 4.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rodgers Brothers reported 7,477 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 29,417 shares. Moreover, Bonness Entertainment Inc has 0.9% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25,700 shares. 9,788 are owned by Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Management. Moreover, Invesco has 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Polen Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 14.01M shares. Weitz Inv Mngmt accumulated 804,900 shares. Monetary Grp Inc reported 7,910 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 38,015 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 18,935 shares. Cardinal Capital Management has invested 1.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Oracle to Appeal Court of Federal Claims JEDI Decision – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,538 shares to 22,738 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc by 14,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,235 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).