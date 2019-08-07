As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Trimmed Stake; Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stake Raised by First United Bank Trust

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 8,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 15,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 12.58 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 1.35M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares to 9,333 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.2% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability holds 406,700 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Lc owns 3,160 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 108,227 shares. Pure Advisors holds 4,000 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,900 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 223,219 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,249 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 79,655 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Llc holds 0% or 1,908 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited holds 85,330 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc reported 2.61% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 59,527 were reported by Interocean Cap Ltd Company.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,480 shares to 36,476 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fin Incorporated stated it has 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dsc Advisors Lp holds 0.2% or 20,720 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Llc invested in 8,454 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Everence Management invested in 0.59% or 62,638 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 11.36M shares. Tower Bridge Advsr owns 252,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clark Mgmt Gp stated it has 35,471 shares. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Harvest Cap Mgmt, New Hampshire-based fund reported 30,924 shares. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 42,700 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability holds 23,339 shares. Cambridge reported 22,275 shares. Qs Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 252,548 shares in its portfolio.