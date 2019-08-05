As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Old National Bancorp Cut Its Stake; Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $7.79 Million as Shares Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 70,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 22,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 92,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 160,541 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 25,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 53,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 78,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 12.71 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 52,416 shares to 148,462 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Capital Management Lc holds 0.31% or 6,412 shares in its portfolio. Dana holds 0.11% or 20,462 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 24,681 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Limited accumulated 240 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Advsr Llc reported 0.01% stake. Mackay Shields Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 4,231 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability stated it has 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 118,585 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,386 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). First Mercantile stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Moreover, Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 1,041 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 291,654 shares.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.86M for 23.70 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 26,799 shares to 66,704 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 86,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One has invested 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mai Capital Management, Ohio-based fund reported 158,713 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 21,554 shares. Driehaus Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Carroll Finance Associate Incorporated holds 0.09% or 18,377 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 29,418 shares. Heartland Advsr accumulated 205,372 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Company Pa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 24,269 shares. Provise Management Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 29,477 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 7.54 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 6.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 168,686 are owned by Stonebridge Cap Inc. Wilkins Invest Counsel reported 4,700 shares stake.

