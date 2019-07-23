As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $4.74 Million; First Republic Bk (FRC) Share Price Declined While Garrison Bradford & Associates Increased Holding

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 69.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 89,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,865 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 129,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 6.40M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,279 shares to 49,849 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 290,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,151 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Service Inc owns 21,676 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rampart Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,522 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,056 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fulton Bancshares Na stated it has 22,688 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 4,758 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2.23 million shares stake. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.43% or 3.48 million shares. Northeast Inv Management stated it has 11,126 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 29,624 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory owns 684,360 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Captrust Finance Advisors reported 105,037 shares stake. Wendell David Associate has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,311 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.