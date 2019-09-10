As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Cleararc Capital Has Decreased Holding by $333,264; Vanguard Group Stake in Seaspan (SSW) Has Cut by $1.17 Million

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 10.47M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 27.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 146,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 388,409 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 535,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 278,693 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to to Acquire the 89% of Greater China Intermodal Investments It Doesn’t Own; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – IN JAN, 2019, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF FAIRFAX’S SECOND DEBENTURE INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – ON JULY 16, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE ALL OF WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX ON FEBRUARY 14, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Seaspan Corp (SSW) Seaspan Acquires GCI Conference (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN-FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $250 MLN IN 5.5% DEBENTURES AND WARRANTS, INCREASING TOTAL FAIRFAX INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN TO $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – DEAL FOR IS APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BLN; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN SEES PURCHASE SIGNIFICANTLY BOOSTING EPS

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 19.00 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Com holds 80,957 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 22,354 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated reported 2.45 million shares. Bowen Hanes Company Incorporated stated it has 12,390 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hendershot Invs has 3.45% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stillwater Lc invested in 286,040 shares. Haverford Fincl invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Somerset Trust owns 262 shares. Lourd Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Maine-based Headinvest Limited Company has invested 0.79% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 535,375 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 8,064 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 6.37M shares. Oxbow Advsr owns 53,970 shares. Sabal Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,272 shares to 31,796 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 1.30 million shares to 5.45M shares, valued at $377.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seaspan (SSW) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seaspan Continues Its March Northward – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Hellenicshippingnews.com published: “Seaspan: Containership Demand Cushioning Trade War Impact – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Seaspan Corporation (SSW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Seaspan Corporation’s (NYSE:SSW) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.