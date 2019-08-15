As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Btr Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; National Grid Plc (NGG) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Lowered Its Position

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 194,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,431 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 223,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 8.45 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 534,016 shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – FINAL APPROVAL FROM NEW YORK PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION FOR NEW RATES EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Sale Will Allow Rebalance to a Portfolio That Delivers Asset Growth of 5%-7%; 04/05/2018 – National Grid Names Andy Agg Interim CFO; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 18/04/2018 – Britain’s OVO Energy unveils domestic vehicle to grid charger; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – UNDERLYING GROUP EBIT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH ORIGINAL GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLANS TO PROVIDE LNG TO TRANSPORT SECTOR IN U.K; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – NATIONAL GRID EXPECTS GROWTH AT TOP END OF 5-7% RANGE FOR MEDIUM TERM, AND AT LEAST 7% IN NEAR TERM; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Quadgas HoldCo Limited is the Holding Co for Cadent Gas Limited; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L FINAL DIV 30.44 PENCE/SHR

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.20 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning accumulated 0.1% or 60,696 shares. 64,445 are held by Hayek Kallen Inv. Pittenger And Anderson reported 74,134 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Management Ltd invested in 0.04% or 16,043 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 600,868 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited holds 36.40 million shares. 23,927 are held by Intrust Bank & Trust Na. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Columbia Asset reported 31,649 shares stake. At Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 18,144 shares. Peoples Services Corporation reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Bankshares Sioux Falls holds 8,933 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Ifrah Financial holds 0.34% or 16,485 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 0.4% stake.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks To Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 29,789 shares to 32,549 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.