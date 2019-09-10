As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Advisor Partners Lifted Its Position by $306,764; Marshall Wace Llp Has Upped Orix (IX) Stake by $2.93 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Orix (IX) by 134.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 41,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 71,956 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Orix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 20,529 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 07/03/2018 Robeco to exclude tobacco investments from mutual funds; 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 08/03/2018 – Scott Croul Named to Head Small Balance Loan Platform for RED Mortgage Capital, LLC; 29/03/2018 – Lanka Business: Japan’s Orix sells Sri Lanka LOLC stake for Rs.12.8Bn; 10/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – UPDATES ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Rev Y2.86T Vs Y2.68T; 30/05/2018 – Orix Ready to Spend Almost $1 Billion on European Clean Energy; 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 5,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 82,613 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 76,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 14.29M shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 5,270 shares to 20,372 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,622 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 74,584 shares to 233,052 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 63,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,500 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH).