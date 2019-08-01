As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Woodstock Has Lowered Its Holding; As Ngl Energy Partners (NGL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut by $169.89 Million Its Position

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 7,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 202,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 209,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 335,026 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners (NGL) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 12,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 321,213 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51B, down from 333,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 11,239 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.54 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Advisors Incorporated holds 105,067 shares. Mairs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 30,849 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Bancorp has 1.29% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 166,891 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jefferies Limited holds 259,059 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation holds 1.17 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.5% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 186,766 shares. Barry Investment Advisors Ltd Company holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 130,455 shares. Paragon Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advisors has invested 0.64% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Llc holds 1.49% or 111,425 shares in its portfolio. Chemical Bancshares has 62,262 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 29,417 shares.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 82.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $363,143 activity.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Value by 1,426 shares to 14,027 shares, valued at $845.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mvb Financial (MVBF) by 110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandridge Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs reported 1.08% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 6,850 shares. One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 27,394 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta has 20,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Texas Yale Corporation holds 21,550 shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Llc reported 1.83M shares. Regions Financial holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 323,900 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 117,000 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company holds 321,213 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 89,824 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.26% or 1.05 million shares. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).