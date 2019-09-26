As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Cut Its Position; As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Market Value Declined, Iridian Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 1.90M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.81M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 390,676 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,953 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, down from 74,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 9.38M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Stock Slumps on Surprise Earnings, Co-CEO Leave of Absence – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oracle Cloud the Right Accessory to Support Kendra Scott’s Growth – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 224,268 shares to 762,648 shares, valued at $173.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).