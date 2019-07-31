As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Holder Bartlett & Co Cut Its Position; Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stake by $513,360; Market Value Rose

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 14,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, down from 468,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 4.43 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.44. About 106,677 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 15,727 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 1,605 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership owns 65,752 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 76,394 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Regions Corporation invested in 13,382 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 46,894 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 205,238 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability reported 9,593 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited holds 337,508 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 3,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tributary Management Ltd Com reported 8,800 shares.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 18,001 shares to 567,713 shares, valued at $38.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.44 million for 45.60 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 132,552 shares to 226,438 shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,445 shares, and has risen its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.5% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 12.76M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,336 shares. Loews holds 18,163 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank Corp has 0.21% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 34,083 shares. 17,637 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Med Tru. Cetera Advsrs Ltd holds 30,246 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25,450 shares. Atria Llc has 69,232 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.1% or 212,844 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rech & Mgmt Company holds 3,842 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.77 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.