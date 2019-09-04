As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Decreased Position by $452.72 Million; As Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Share Price Rose, Vanguard Group Boosted Position by $3.06 Million

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 105,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 8.22 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.63 million, up from 8.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 60,797 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 8,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 82,185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41B, down from 90,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 5.14M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 96,960 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% or 709 shares. Arrowstreet LP owns 53,763 shares. Assetmark has 4,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Zebra Capital Limited Liability invested in 16,702 shares. Zacks Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 75,949 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.21% or 172,600 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 16,662 shares. Proshare Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 6,792 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 53,629 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Fuller Thaler Asset Inc reported 560 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 150,416 shares to 498,050 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 20,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,260 shares to 23,428 shares, valued at $10.62B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart (NYSE:WMT) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevrontexaco (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Amer Retail Bank stated it has 40,000 shares. 6,930 are owned by Enterprise Fincl. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hilltop invested in 0.06% or 5,357 shares. 76,236 were accumulated by 1St Source Bancshares. Agf Invests Inc owns 345,628 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested in 2,499 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,239 shares. 34,525 are held by Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt. Ancora Ltd Company stated it has 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 17,357 shares. 213,763 were reported by Natixis. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 11.10 million shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 3,181 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 8,097 shares or 0.3% of the stock.