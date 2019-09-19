As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Cs Mckee LP Has Cut Position by $996,800; As Computer Prog And Sys (CPSI) Market Valuation Declined, Martingale Asset Management LP Boosted Stake

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 348,304 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.84M, down from 366,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 12.78 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Computer Prog And Sys (CPSI) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 19,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 135,742 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, up from 116,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Computer Prog And Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 70,543 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 9,100 shares to 519,350 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Public (NASDAQ:APEI) by 23,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,310 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold CPSI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 0.64% less from 11.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.05% or 123,097 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested in 0% or 938 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 87,671 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 9,564 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 25,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Communications invested in 0% or 11,213 shares. Pnc Finance Service Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 376 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 104,444 shares. Victory Capital Inc accumulated 3,641 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). 24,829 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Charles Schwab holds 0% or 128,245 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,863 shares. Campbell Communications Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 13,185 shares.

