As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Blume Capital Management Has Cut by $1.49 Million Its Stake; As Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Value Rose, Sit Investment Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $843,180

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 487,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.32M, down from 508,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 2.13 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 1.86M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Acadian Asset Limited holds 0% or 7,212 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company has 0.23% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 2,793 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 22,659 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 574,221 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 92,927 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Peoples Finance Serv Corp. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.61% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 546,180 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 55,000 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company owns 27,336 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Nuance Invests Llc invested 2.8% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Us-based Ancora Ltd has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.03% or 2.77M shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Income Trust Inc Bkt (BKT) by 1.87 million shares to 9.37 million shares, valued at $55.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ivy High Inc Opportunities Fd (IVH) by 179,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,032 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 16.36 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank owns 10,535 shares. Harvey Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 30,500 shares. Jennison Ltd reported 37,559 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 4.05M shares or 0.55% of the stock. 39,985 were reported by Greenleaf Tru. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ameriprise Fin owns 10.03M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na holds 0.33% or 23,927 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,966 shares. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 233,518 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4.61 million shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 10,856 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bbr Prtn Lc reported 62,652 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.