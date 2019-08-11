As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Beacon Financial Group Has Lowered Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Oakmont Partners Has Upped Its Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 14,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 45,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 60,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Inv Ltd invested in 61,321 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,557 shares. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Co has 4.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btc Cap Mngmt holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,515 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 80,108 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Inc Tx reported 2.46% stake. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 2.06% or 43,529 shares in its portfolio. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 65,220 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Gladius Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 102,036 shares in its portfolio. Money Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 65,825 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooke & Bieler Lp reported 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers holds 0.72% or 60,600 shares in its portfolio. Milestone Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Intl Limited Liability holds 278,103 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 30,246 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corporation has 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4,830 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 212,844 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund reported 0.6% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tennessee-based Lee Danner Bass Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cypress Capital Grp Incorporated accumulated 24,149 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,488 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap City Communication Fl reported 41,012 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,848 shares. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 0.27% or 1.46 million shares. Academy Capital Mngmt Tx invested in 351,188 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 237,423 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.