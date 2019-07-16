As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Valley National Advisers Cut Its Stake by $826,111; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.42 Million

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 7.50M shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 88.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 15,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,114 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114,000, down from 17,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 10.46M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Inve Reit (NYSE:NRZ) by 160,700 shares to 291,900 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Pt Software F (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,971 shares, and cut its stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,026 shares stake. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.45% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 603,969 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cambridge Advsrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 8,514 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com has 69,555 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Barnett & Com stated it has 250 shares. Weiss Asset LP reported 3,146 shares. Bourgeon Cap Limited Co holds 0.13% or 3,350 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners invested in 110,686 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 859,077 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Ww Invsts accumulated 16.24M shares. Geode Limited Co owns 17.62M shares. Chilton Capital Management Lc has 0.1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 17,518 shares. Indiana Trust Inv Mngmt reported 9,446 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fincl Group stated it has 32,017 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications owns 0.6% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 73,801 shares. Edgestream Prns LP owns 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,757 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 2.08% stake. Ledyard Retail Bank invested in 1.29% or 181,191 shares. Cidel Asset holds 4,310 shares. Barton Management invested in 11,375 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 51,989 were accumulated by Edmp. Granite Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 57,422 shares. 432,362 were reported by Hartford Invest Com. Tuttle Tactical has 0.75% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 69,091 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.14% or 42,711 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Inc has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd holds 2.82% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 132,930 shares.

