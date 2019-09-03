As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Cut Position by $8.49 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined While Chatham Capital Group Decreased Holding

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 6.98 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 28,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 32,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $111.32. About 2.86M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gam Ag stated it has 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fdx Advsr stated it has 79,455 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 1.68M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.43 million shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd accumulated 650 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset stated it has 7,600 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 4.28M were reported by Century Companies. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 475,490 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc reported 22,019 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Lc has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,833 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.82% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fiduciary Trust Co holds 0.34% or 233,518 shares in its portfolio. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Co Adv holds 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 12,582 shares. Brown Ltd Liability Co owns 9,842 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 3,630 shares to 6,513 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02B for 20.46 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 31,364 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.41% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.40M shares. Thomasville Bancshares holds 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 11,863 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 508,700 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 442,567 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Suvretta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 699,100 shares. Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 109,866 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fca Corporation Tx holds 1.03% or 24,246 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 9,007 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru holds 26,435 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 5,001 were accumulated by Liberty Management. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Co L L C reported 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).