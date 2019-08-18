As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position Has Increased by Kdi Capital Partners Llc

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 45.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 44,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 142,865 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 98,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.34 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,418 shares to 99,026 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 94,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,179 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Limited reported 206,144 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 10,580 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake. South Dakota Invest Council holds 5,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Menta Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 7,000 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 1,991 shares. Marsico Cap Management Ltd Com owns 49,149 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York holds 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 2,040 shares. South State Corp reported 2,536 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.19% or 1.00 million shares. Moreover, Commerce Bancorporation has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Glaxis Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 31,020 shares or 7.64% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 4,981 shares. Hallmark Capital Management invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.63M shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc holds 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 185,924 shares. Pension Ser invested in 0.63% or 3.04 million shares. Blair William & Il has 233,839 shares. Cullinan Assoc invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Fincl Corp In reported 20,116 shares. Mariner Ltd invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 4,121 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pzena Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2.52% or 8.61 million shares. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Liability Company has 2.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11.10M shares. Smithbridge Asset Inc De holds 2.08% or 64,515 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 699,530 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.