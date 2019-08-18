As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Upped Stake; As Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Palladium Partners Has Decreased by $686,952 Its Stake

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 8,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 22,254 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 30,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52M, up from 7.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,932 shares to 7.82M shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.31M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beutel Goodman Limited reported 3.43M shares. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,027 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.34% or 197,635 shares. National Tx invested in 0.68% or 242,484 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 10.40 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 117,379 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 76,236 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation invested 1.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Principal Fincl owns 4.65 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 28,592 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.82% or 110,702 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co holds 83,608 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma owns 4,490 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg holds 3,472 shares. Moreover, Cls Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,033 shares. Hightower Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 157 shares. American National Ins Communications Tx has 0.15% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 34,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.17% or 137,192 shares. 3,229 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Cibc World owns 70,942 shares. Quantbot Lp has 0.43% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 53,967 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0.43% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ftb Advsr Incorporated accumulated 82,397 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Cap Innovations Lc reported 1.85% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Raymond James Associate holds 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 612,194 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd has 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Cibc Ww Corp has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Mc 400Vl Etf (IJJ) by 2,202 shares to 217,649 shares, valued at $34.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf Tr by 25,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).