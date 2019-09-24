As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Holder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding by $5.15 Million; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Upped as Stock Value Declined

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 280,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 563,822 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.38M, up from 283,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 3.37M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 90,322 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 100,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 13.25 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd has invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Benin Management Corp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 13,855 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25,568 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 5.79% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 20,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Albion Fincl Gru Ut has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability holds 325,246 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.48% or 439,841 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 11,791 shares. Moreover, Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Midwest Savings Bank Division reported 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nwq Inv Management Llc holds 1.6% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. 173,505 are owned by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 197,149 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

