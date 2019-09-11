As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Cullinan Associates Cut Stake by $331,250; Alpha Windward Trimmed Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Valuation Declined

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 60.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,888 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 4,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $178.1. About 241,630 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,330 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 35,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 2.33 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Ltd Co holds 53,970 shares. Vulcan Value Prns reported 4.20M shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.56% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Joel Isaacson & Company Limited Liability Company owns 10,158 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP invested in 107,200 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of invested in 0.22% or 426,590 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 40,791 shares. Payden & Rygel has 1,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rh Dinel Counsel has invested 3.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Argi Investment Services Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 9,288 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 4.05 million shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 131,337 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 3,510 shares stake. Assetmark invested in 0.01% or 25,022 shares. Hilton Management Limited owns 1,600 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 19.41 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,800 shares to 44,641 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 14,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $708.53M for 16.13 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Lp accumulated 0.12% or 48,049 shares. 2,325 are held by Parsons Capital Management Ri. 15,030 are held by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com. Citigroup accumulated 0.03% or 190,398 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Company accumulated 34,722 shares. Portland Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 25,383 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9.88 million shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 5,062 shares. Cordasco Financial Net accumulated 604 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 2,323 were reported by Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Company. 1,000 are held by Numerixs Invest Inc. Janney Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 1,074 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zwj Counsel reported 0.09% stake. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 10,163 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.33% or 491,076 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.