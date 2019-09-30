As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Cut by $533,064 Its Holding; Northrock Partners Raised Target (TGT) Stake

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 34,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 43,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 8.55M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66 million, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 1.71M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,144 shares to 1,154 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporation Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Cloud Stocks That Should Rain Dollars – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Capital Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 5,254 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 843,981 shares. 1.46 million were reported by Sei Investments Communication. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Polen Cap Mngmt Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 14.44 million shares. 110,382 were reported by Parsons Management Inc Ri. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.61% stake. Private Tru Na accumulated 0.26% or 22,626 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 841,491 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Argyle Management holds 54,500 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. 21,428 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Lc. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 5,155 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kempen Capital Management Nv invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 113,004 shares.