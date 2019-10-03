As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lowered by $326,592 Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Its Holding by $395,143 as Stock Price Rose

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 15.61 million shares traded or 24.06% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 104,714 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03 million, down from 107,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00M shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 23,122 shares to 120,837 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 5,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 904,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profit Inv Management Ltd Com invested in 1.9% or 19,240 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.57 million shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp reported 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 72,279 were reported by Altavista Wealth Mgmt. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 249,997 shares or 3.88% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,139 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,162 shares. Tctc Lc has invested 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 61,334 were accumulated by Newfocus Financial Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Capital Advisors Limited Limited Company holds 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,570 shares. 318,833 are held by Pzena Investment Management Limited Com. Gam Hldg Ag invested 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage Invsts Mngmt invested in 2.84% or 368,828 shares. Mcrae Cap owns 112,278 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancorp The has 4.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $997.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 17,291 shares to 149,767 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 35,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.54% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.57% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mechanics Bank Tru Department reported 1.44% stake. Argent Trust invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oak Associate Oh holds 1.81% or 510,347 shares in its portfolio. 35,582 were reported by Beacon Financial Group. Eastern Financial Bank reported 5,742 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.11% or 270,797 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co holds 141,608 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,283 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Peoples Financial Services holds 0.64% or 22,088 shares. Lvm Management Ltd Mi invested in 5,951 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 318,179 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

